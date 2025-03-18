Skip to main content
Clear icon
48º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Lynchburg man charged with public intoxication after allegedly driving into a fence

The incident happened on March 13 on Thomas Jefferson Road near the intersection with Academy Lane

Tags: Crime, Crash, Bedford County, Lynchburg
A Lynchburg man is facing charges after crashing into a fence and then driving away, according to Virginia State Police. (Blue Ridge Jail)

A Lynchburg man is facing charges after allegedly driving into a fence on Thursday, March 13, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Thomas Jefferson Road near the intersection with Academy Lane in Bedford County.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said 42-year-old Kristopher D. Johnson was driving in a Ford Mustang southbound on Thomas Jefferson Road when he crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road before hitting the fence.

Johnson has been charged with public intoxication and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

He is being held without bond and is due in Bedford General District Court on Wednesday, March 19 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS