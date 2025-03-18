Lynchburg man charged with public intoxication after allegedly driving into a fence

A Lynchburg man is facing charges after crashing into a fence and then driving away, according to Virginia State Police.

A Lynchburg man is facing charges after allegedly driving into a fence on Thursday, March 13, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Thomas Jefferson Road near the intersection with Academy Lane in Bedford County.

Authorities said 42-year-old Kristopher D. Johnson was driving in a Ford Mustang southbound on Thomas Jefferson Road when he crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road before hitting the fence.

Johnson has been charged with public intoxication and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

He is being held without bond and is due in Bedford General District Court on Wednesday, March 19 at 8:30 a.m.