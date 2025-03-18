TAP honors past, present and future of black history

ROANOKE, Va – Black History Month, may be over but the Roanoke community is not done honoring history.

Total Action for Progress or TAP had its black history celebration earlier today.

The ceremony recognized honorees representing the past, present and future of Roanoke’s black community.

“So today’s event was a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of organizations that have been within our communities for a long time,” said Angela Penn, president and CEO of TAP.

TAP honored the Harrison Museum Of African American Culture for its preservation of history, The Roanoke Tribune for its coverage of the black Roanoke community, and Melrose Plaza for its commitment to improving community outcomes.