Montgomery County Schools consider budget cuts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va – Montgomery county public schools need to make some hard decisions as they are short almost 3 million dollars in their budget.

The county only approved 2.7 of the 5.6 million they need for the 25-26 school year.

“And to our community and our teachers and everyone else out there, if you like the budget that we put forth, show up at the board of supervisors meeting and tell them that you like the budget we put forth,” said Steven Rountree, a school board member.

The board is looking at options to lower their budget including, reducing staff, delaying teacher raises, cutting educational programs and eliminating free meals.

No decision has been made on what if anything will be reduced, and the budget is not finalized.