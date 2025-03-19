Pothole patching on Route 460/29 in Campbell County causes overnight mobile lane closures

Attention drivers! VDOT crews are working to patch potholes on Route 460/29 from the Bedford County/Campbell County Line to Route 726, or Mt.Athos Road, in Campbell County and the City of Lynchburg.

The construction began on Wednesday at about midnight and is expected to last until 8 a.m.

VDOT crews will be performing pothole patching operations on Route 460/29 from the Bedford County/Campbell County Line to Route 726 (Mt. Athos Road) in Campbell County and the City of Lynchburg. (Google Maps)

As a result, there will be mobile lane closures in place in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Crews will be using flashing arrowboards to direct drivers into the open lanes.

Drivers are asked to use caution as VDOT workers will be in the roadway, working to make the needed repairs.