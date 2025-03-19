Proposal to rezone 600+ acres near Eastern Montgomery elementary and high schools

Montgomery County leaders are slated to discuss a controversial rezoning plan that could bring hundreds of homes to the New River Valley. However, it has received ample pushback from community members, with some expressing concerns about increased traffic, environmental impacts and a strain on local resources.

Developers are proposing that the county’s planning commission rezone approximately 633.72 acres of land off Route 11/460 in Shawsville. The property has been owned by the same family since the 1830s and has primarily been used for agricultural purposes. Additionally, the historic Fotheringay Home that was built in 1796 is also located on the land and there are two rental homes on the property at the end of Barnett Road. Due to its historical significance, the family wants to keep a large portion of the land as agricultural property and has proposed an “Open Space” designation.

Proposed Village Expansion (This photo is preliminary and not for construction) (Balzer and Associates, Inc.)

With the rezoning plan, just under half of the land (307.2 acres) would be kept as open space, while the rest would be divided into lots for homes as part of the Elliston Lafayette Village. A total of 473 homes are being proposed, with a mix of single-family and estate lots. This property is near Eastern Montgomery High School and Eastern Montgomery Elementary.

Proposed open space and proposed residential area (Balzer and Associates)

Here's a look at the areas that would serve as open space, a large lot single family residential and a single family residential. This photo is for preliminary purposes. (Balzer and Associates)

According to the Comprehensive Plan, the goal is “to address the long-range development of a community, a county, or a region. They focus primarily on land use and land quality issues: where to locate industrial, commercial, or residential growth; how to protect the physical and historical environments; and where to site the nuts and bolts infrastructure (schools, roads, water and sewer lines, parks, and other community facilities).”

Community members have already written to the commissioners with their thoughts on the matter. Some are in support of the development, citing a need for affordable housing and economic growth in Eastern Montgomery. The potential for increased tax revenue to improve local schools and infrastructure was also noted as a possible positive outcome.

Others expressed their opposition, mentioning potential negative environmental impacts, increased traffic and a disregard for residents in the area. Concerns about affordability and ethical and historical preservation were also raised.

The planning commission is expected to hear from neighbors on Wednesday at its 7 p.m. meeting at the Montgomery County Government Center.

