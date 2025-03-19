The first results from the Gus W Nicks road test are in

VINTON, Va. – Roanoke officials have revealed some results from the Gus Nicks road test in Vinton.

The two-week test that reduced the road’s capacity from four lanes to three lanes revealed slower commute times by almost a minute during rush hour.

Dozens of Vinton residents attended the meeting to share their thoughts on the proposal.

“Evening numbers and the morning numbers really don’t matter to me because I don’t drive that way,” said Vinton business owner Cory Welch. “What matters is people coming into town.”

“I applaud your innovative and progressive transportation planning and your willingness to try something new,” said Janet Schied, a Vinton resident. “Change is hard but necessary.”

The Vinton Town Council will decide on what to do with the road sometime next month. But no matter their decision, the road will be getting re-paved this summer.