WATCH: Smith Mountain Lake Gives Day kicks off Wednesday

BEDFORD, Va. – A boost to local nonprofits' bottom line, early giving is now open for Smith Mountain Lake Gives Day which officially kicks off on Midnight Wednesday.

It’s a 24-hour donation campaign to help local nonprofits from Bedford and Franklin County and those serving The Smith Mountain Lake Area.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is once again taking part and hoping to get help in their conservation efforts to rescue, rehabilitate, and preserve wildlife native to the area.

Executive Director Chester Leonard said they received 541 patients from that area last year.

“So it is us and a number of other nonprofits relying on this giving day to collect funds for much-needed support for all different causes. Ours of course is for wildlife and we are in dire need of support from the community because all we get is grants and donations. We receive no federal or state funding,” Leonard said.

10 News was at the center today and got a look at some of the newest patients they are treating.