Kings Dominion celebrates 50th anniversary with Rapterra coaster launch

DOSWELL, Va. – Kings Dominion is set to unveil its latest attraction, Rapterra, on March 29, marking the park’s 50th anniversary celebration. Standing at 145 feet tall and stretching 3,086 feet, Rapterra is the world’s tallest and longest launched wing coaster.

Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion, expressed excitement about the new addition, stating, “Rapterra is the perfect centerpiece for our 50th anniversary celebration and promises to bring a captivating and exhilarating set of thrills to a brand-new generation of guests.”

Inspired by the mythical “jungle hawk,” Rapterra offers riders a choice to soar on the left or right wing, with seats suspended on either side of the track. The ride launches from 0 to 65 miles per hour in just four seconds, featuring thrilling aerial maneuvers and inversions such as an overbanked turn, dive loop, and a 360-degree “raptor roll.”

Rapterra will open to the public on March 29, with a special preview night for season passholders on March 28. For more information, visit Kings Dominion’s website.

