One arrested after Christiansburg bank robbery

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A man is arrested after robbing a Truist Bank in Christiansburg Thursday morning, Christiansburg Police Department said.

CPD said a man walked into the Truist Bank in Christiansburg around 9 a.m. on Thursday and showed a note demanding money. The suspect then exited the bank. The man did not brandish a weapon and no one was harmed.

Authorities said less than 2 hours later, the suspect was arrested by Christiansburg police nearby behind the Uptown Mall. He was identified as 56-year-old Jeffrey Norford. He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Felony robbery (unarmed)

Felony wearing a mask, hood or other device with intent to conceal identity during commission of a crime

Misdemeanor obtaining money, goods or services by false pretenses with intent to defraud

Norford is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.