VDH investigating a second potential measles exposure in Northern Virginia

FILE - This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015 shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, center. (Cynthia Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health is investigating a second potential measles exposure in Northern Virginia.

According to a release on Thursday, the VDH said that they were notified of two additional confirmed cases of measles that traveled through Northern Virginia on Wednesday, March,5 and Friday, March 14. Both people are Maryland residents who recently traveled together internationally. Health officials are coordinating an effort to identify people who might have been exposed, including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights.

Listed below are the dates, times, and locations of the potential exposure sites in Virginia:

Dulles International Airport (IAD) on Wednesday, March 5: Concourse A, on transportation to the International Arrivals Building (IAB) and in the baggage claim area between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Concourse A, on transportation to the main terminal and in the baggage claim area between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. ( Previously reported March 9 and related to a case traveling on a different flight.)

Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) on Friday, March 14: Terminal Shuttle Bus between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Washington Area Metro on Friday, March 14: Yellow Line Train from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport station transferring at the L’Enfant Plaza station to the Silver Line Train heading towards the Downtown Largo station between 12:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.



Any additional exposure sites identified in Virginia will be posted to the VDH Measles website. Additional exposure sites have been identified in Maryland. Virginia has not had any reported cases of measles in 2025.