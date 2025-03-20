WATCH: Injured owl prompts preventative message from Wildlife Rescue Staff

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is seeing an increase in the number of birds getting hit by cars.

The newest patient is an owl and 10 News was there for its eye exam.

The owl is a barred owl, which was injured after getting hit by a car. It unfortunately has extensive eye damage, and possibly will have to have one removed.

In fact, the executive director says that about 89% of their raptor patients, owls, or hawks, they have in their care are treated for a vehicle strike. He says this is common when people throw food out their vehicle windows which attracts rodents.

“Mice will come up to the side of the road, go to this apple core. The food source all the while that’s happening is a hawk or an owl perched on the tree, or maybe on the other side of the road watching this happen. It waits for the right moment, swoops down and the car will hit it. We see a ton of these injuries between December, January, February, March, particularly this time of year.”

While seemingly harmless, he says this is a good reminder for people not to throw food out on roadways. It could cause a lot of harm to local wildlife drawn into traffic.