Skip to main content
Clear icon
66º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: Injured owl prompts preventative message from Wildlife Rescue Staff

Rachel Lucas, Anchor and Health Reporter

Tags: Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, Owl, Staff, preventative message, Vehicle strikes

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is seeing an increase in the number of birds getting hit by cars.

The newest patient is an owl and 10 News was there for its eye exam.

The owl is a barred owl, which was injured after getting hit by a car. It unfortunately has extensive eye damage, and possibly will have to have one removed.

In fact, the executive director says that about 89% of their raptor patients, owls, or hawks, they have in their care are treated for a vehicle strike. He says this is common when people throw food out their vehicle windows which attracts rodents.

“Mice will come up to the side of the road, go to this apple core. The food source all the while that’s happening is a hawk or an owl perched on the tree, or maybe on the other side of the road watching this happen. It waits for the right moment, swoops down and the car will hit it. We see a ton of these injuries between December, January, February, March, particularly this time of year.”

While seemingly harmless, he says this is a good reminder for people not to throw food out on roadways. It could cause a lot of harm to local wildlife drawn into traffic.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Rachel Lucas headshot

Watch Rachel anchor weekdays during 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m. Rachel also specializes in health reporting and provides daily reports during HealthWatch. A Southwest Virginia native, Rachel takes pride in covering local news for the place she calls home.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS