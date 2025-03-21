Country star Josh Turner set to perform at Lynchburg’s Historic Theatre Friday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Country fans, dust off those boots because Josh Turner’s This Country Thing Tour is coming to the Hill City on Friday. At 7 p.m., the Academy Center of the Arts will host his concert in the Historic Theatre in Lynchburg.

Known for his signature deep-voiced country charm, the award-winning artist is praised for his ability to mix the spirit of classic country, gospel and Appalachian roots in his music.

He was born in the Palmetto State and was raised to be grounded in his faith. His passion for country music has taken him far, as he has sold more than 6 million albums, including his Platinum-certified Long Black Train breakout and the 3X Platinum Your Man after that.

The Academy announced its excitement for Turner’s performance, touting his many accomplishments.

“Likewise, Turner’s 5 billion career streams and five Number Ones helped drive 15 RIAA certifications – often pairing his steady sound with a through-line of romantic dedication,” the theatre said. “Yet every few years, another trend would spark to life … and like clockwork, Turner would stay his course. This Country Music Thing finds him on the same heading and feeling no less excited about the destination.”

Josh Turner at The Academy Center of the Arts is sponsored by Advocates for the Arts Pat Merryman and the Merryman Family, Jamerson-Lewis Construction, First National Bank, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information on the event and parking, visit AcademyCeer.Org.