Franklin County students celebrate tractor day

ROCKY MOUNT, Va – Students in Franklin County skipped the bus and drove their tractors to school instead.

Today was the Franklin County High School Future Farmers of America tractor day, which celebrates and promotes the importance of agriculture in Franklin County

“So Tractor Day started in 2008 to show Eagle Pride. Tractor day is to show the importance of agriculture in our community, and we all come together,” said Brylie Altice, the President of the Franklin County High School FFA. “I think it’s great I’ve done it for the past three years, and I think it’s a great opportunity for everybody to learn about what we love to do.”

38% of the land in the county is used for agriculture, and it is the 12th highest producer in Virginia for agricultural products. The majority of these products are dairy, corn and cattle.