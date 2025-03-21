Skip to main content
Top Division III women’s basketball players join Salem YMCA for skills clinic

SALEM, Va. – Today, March 21, the Salem Family YMCA is hosting a basketball skills clinic for its Y Afterschool (YAS) and Y PASS kids. The event features the top 20 Division III senior women’s basketball players, as selected by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

Led by Roanoke College Women’s Basketball Coach Carla Flaherty, the clinic includes skills training with the WBCA’s top DIII seniors and a Q&A session where participants can learn from the players.

Attendees can also enjoy a photo booth, autographs, a poster-making activity to support the NCAA DIII Women’s National Championship teams, and free t-shirts to be signed by the players.

This event provides local youth the opportunity to engage with collegiate athletes and develop their basketball skills while participating in the excitement surrounding the NCAA DIII Women’s National Championship, which will be held at Roanoke College tomorrow.

The clinic takes place at the Salem Family YMCA, located at 1126 Kime Lane, Salem, VA 24153, starting at 3:45 p.m. For more information, call 540-387-9622.

