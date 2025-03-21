WATCH: New townhomes proposed for the City of Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Va. – A new study found that the Buena Vista community needs to update its zoning codes to address the housing needs the city currently has.

It pointed a need for more townhomes and apartments, instead of detached family homes. City leaders are looking at a proposal that would add 22, three-story townhomes that are between 1,500 and 2,000 square feet with garages in most.

“This project is really evidence that there is strong interest in Buena Vista, that there is interest in development here. That there is confidence that we are growing,” Thomas Roberts, Director of Community Development, said.

The planning commission has recommended approval for this project. Next, it will go to the City Council where they will have a public hearing on April 6.

