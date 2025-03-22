Lynchburg Water Resources marking “World Water Day” with treatment plant tours

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Saturday Lynchburg Water Resources will celebrate World Water Day by hosting free tours for the public of the College Hill Water Treatment Plant and the Lynchburg Resource Recovery Facility.

Bot tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and those interested can choose which tour they want to attend.

The tour of the College Hill Water Treatment Plant will educate guests about where the water in the Lynchburg community comes from, how it’s treated to ensure it is clean and safe, then how it’s delivered to customers across Lynchburg.

The tour of the Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) will educate guests about where wastewater travels after it’s flushed down the drain. The tour will walk guests through the complex process it takes to treat the wastewater and release the treated water into the James River even cleaner than the river water itself.

“World Water Day is a time to celebrate water for the amazing resource that it is. Not all communities in the world have access to clean drinking water and sanitation. It’s important for citizens to see what it takes to provide them with clean water and then treat their wastewater in a rigorous biological process that ultimately supports a healthy environment for the people and wildlife downstream,” said Kendall Juell, Outreach Coordinator for Lynchburg Water Resources.

To sign up for a tour of the College Hill Water Treatment Plant at 525 Taylor Street, click HERE.

To sign up for a tour of the Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility at 2301 Concord Turnpike, click HERE.