Skip to main content
Clear icon
63º
Join Insider

Local News

William Byrd Middle School student wins Radford University Scripps Regional Spelling Bee

Tags: Radford, spelling bee, education, student
Photo of Rory grant after his spelling bee success. (Copyright 2025 by Radford University - All rights reserved.)

RADFORD, Va. – Say congratulations to Rory Grant, the William Byrd Middle School student who won the Radford University Scripps Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday!

Rory Grant is a seventh grader from William Byrd Middle School in Vinton, and following his win at the Radford University regional spelling bee, Rory will be advancing to the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Recommended Videos

Grant has now won 13 rounds in regional public and private school districts. He’ll be competing at Bee Week 2025 near Washington, D.C. May 27-29 as well.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS