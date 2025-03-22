William Byrd Middle School student wins Radford University Scripps Regional Spelling Bee

Photo of Rory grant after his spelling bee success.

RADFORD, Va. – Say congratulations to Rory Grant, the William Byrd Middle School student who won the Radford University Scripps Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday!

Rory Grant is a seventh grader from William Byrd Middle School in Vinton, and following his win at the Radford University regional spelling bee, Rory will be advancing to the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Grant has now won 13 rounds in regional public and private school districts. He’ll be competing at Bee Week 2025 near Washington, D.C. May 27-29 as well.