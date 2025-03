EAGLE ROCK, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a possible shooting on the 20,000 block of Botetourt Road in Eagle Rock.

BCSO said they received reports on Sunday morning of a man who had fired shots at individuals. Not much information is available at this time, and the Sheriff’s Office will release more information soon.

Recommended Videos

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.