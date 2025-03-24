Brush Mountain Fire Fully Contained

Photo of the Catawba fire, from Stewart Scales.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA – The Brush Mountain Fire is now fully contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Crews secured a line around the 482 acres affected by the fire, achieving 100% containment.

Sunday’s objectives for fire resources included fire control and reducing impacts to private property.

The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests’ Eastern Divide Ranger District, along with the Virginia Department of Forestry, has been actively managing the wildfire near Brush Mountain Road, located approximately three miles south of the Audie Murphy Monument.

Nearby residents may still notice visible traces of smoke as vegetation within the containment lines continues to smolder.

For public safety, the Appalachian National Scenic Trail is closed from Craig Creek Road (SR 621) to Miller Cove Road (SR 620).

Officials urge the public to avoid the area to ensure both personal safety and the safety of firefighters. Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Forestry will continue to staff, patrol, and secure fire perimeters on National Forest System lands tomorrow, March 24.