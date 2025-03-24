Budget decision presented for the City of Roanoke Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City faces what the city manager calls a “very tight budget year” and says tough choices will have to be made.

That was the message at today’s council meeting as the 2026 proposed budget was presented to the public for the first time.

Roanoke City school leaders have told us they face up to a $7 million budget shortfall. I was there for the meeting this afternoon.

Mayor Joe Cobb said the meeting had the highest attendance he had seen for a budget presentation in eight years. As economic concerns remain top of mind for everyone, on Monday all eyes in Roanoke are on the city’s budget for next year.

City Manager Valmarie Turner opened the presentation calling 2026 an extremely challenging year.

The challenge? State and federal uncertainties — including fears over budget cuts and how that could trickle down. We spoke exclusively to Roanoke City Mayor Joe Cobb, who explained they don’t know what state and federal dollars will be available to the city.

“The consistency of those funds, particularly with federal dollars, a lot of those dollars pass through the city and then go out to deliver programs. Not knowing what the implications of those uncertainties are was a leading determinant in building this budget,” Joe Cobb, said.

Roanoke City School leaders have openly voiced their concerns about not receiving the funding they expected. Instead of the funding formula used this year, Roanoke City Council’s proposed budget will give them the same dollar amount next year that they received this year

In addition to that, they would be receiving the $5 million for capital improvements," Cobb said.

During the March 3 joint meeting, Superintendent Dr. Verletta White said, “We will face an additional nearly $7 million shortfall, that would mean eliminating vacant positions both at the school and central office levels. School-based vacancies may also remain open, potentially increasing class sizes.”

To help make up revenue the proposed budget includes a proposed meals tax increase from 5.5% to 6.5% which would affect local restaurants and potentially those who eat there.

The city manager said she would ask the council to consider raising it by an additional .5% meaning a 7% meal tax.

The public will have an opportunity to learn more about the budget during a series of public meetings. The first community meeting will be on April 10.