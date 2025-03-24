Caesars Virginia’s Pantheon to open with star-studded lineup, including Gary Allan, Gabriel Iglesias & more

DANVILLE, Va. – Caesars Virginia is hitting the jackpot with a star-studded lineup scheduled to kick off at the Pantheon when it opens this summer.

The Pantheon, the resort’s new entertainment and event center, is expected to open on June 6 and the Danville casino won’t be just rolling in luck but also some acclaimed music artists as well, including country music superstar Gary Allan, Gabriel Iglesias, Jamey Johnson and more.

Recommended Videos

The new entertainment venue will feature 2,500 seats and 30,000 square feet of showroom space and will also offer an additional 20,000 square feet of event and pre-function space.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of The Pantheon to our guests and offer this unique entertainment experience to visitors from near and far,” said Chris Albrecht, senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Virginia. “We are extremely proud of the entertainment offering Caesars Virginia provides, and the addition of The Pantheon elevates that offering to that of any destination casino and resort in the country. We look forward to welcoming these incredible acts to our stage and continuing to add to the world-class talent that will perform at The Pantheon in the months and years to come.”

The current 2025 lineup for the Pantheon , with more acts to be announced, includes:

June 6 – Gary Allan

June 21 – Wynonna Judd

July 10 – Gabriel Iglesias

July 11 – Jamey Johnson

July 12 – TUSK

Aug. 15 – Theresa Caputo

Aug. 16 – Best of the Eagles

Sept.19 – ZZ Top

Sept. 20 – Flatland Cavalry

Sept. 27 – The O’Jays

Nov. 22 – Ron White

Tickets for all shows will go on sale on Friday, March 28, at 10 a.m. ET and are available through ticketmaster.com.