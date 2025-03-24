Skip to main content
Hampton man dies in Botetourt County crash

VSP said it happened on Route 11 last Thursday night

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A Hampton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Botetourt County last week, according to Virginia State Police.

On Thursday at about 10 p.m., 55-year-old Allen Leach, II was driving in a Dodge Ram 2500 on Route 11 at the intersection with Arch Mill Road. Authorities report that he ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. At this time, it’s unclear what led to the crash.

State troopers said Leach died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

