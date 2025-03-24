Man arrested and charged with possession of child sex abuse materials in Henry County

HENRY CO., Va. – An 18-year-old man has been arrested for possessing obscene material using minors, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

According to HCSO, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Terry Court in Collinsville on Saturday as part of an active investigation into Child Pornography.

The investigation was initiated following a cyber tip from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Through investigative efforts, Jabari Ross, 18 years of age was identified as a suspect leading to the issuance of the search warrant.

Upon arrival at the residence, investigators made contact with Ross and conducted a search. Forensic examination of electronic devices uncovered multiple explicit images of prepubescent children in a sexually suggested state. As a result Ross was arrested and charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

Additional devices were seized and are undergoing forensic analysis and the investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges may be added pending further investigation.