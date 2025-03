ROANOKE, Va. – A man had to be removed from a tree in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Police.

RPD found a man perched on a tree on the 1300 block of Hershberger Road and got the man down safely.

The man was identified as 55-year-old Jonathan Keller. Keller was charged with one count of trespassing.

It is not clear at the moment why Keller climbed the tree.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Photo by: Jared Bowles, Facebook (Photo by: Jared Bowles, Facebook)

Photo by: Eddie Moore, Facebook (Photo by: Eddie Moore, Facebook)

Photo by: Eddie Moore, Facebook (Photo by: Eddie Moore, Facebook)