Salem City names new Fire & EMS Chief

SALEM, Va. – The Salem City Manager has named Steve Simon as the city’s new Fire & EMS Chief.

“I am extremely excited and pleased that Salem is able to welcome someone the caliber of Chief Simon onboard to lead our Fire and EMS Department. The department has strong traditions and an outstanding reputation, and I feel certain that Chief Simon will be able to not only maintain those things but elevate them in the coming years.” Chris Dorsey, Salem City Manager

Recommended Videos

Simon is currently Executive Director at the Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council. He also served as Fire Chief for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue from 2015 to 2021.

“I have had the opportunity to work with various leaders within the City of Salem government during my career and I was always impressed with the quality of services they provided and the pride they espoused for their community. The City of Salem truly has a winning team, and I am excited to be a new member of it.” Steve Simon

Simon attained a bachelor’s degree in Fire Service Administration from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in executive Fire-EMS Leadership from Grand Canyon University. He is also a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer program at the U.S. Fire Administration, Department of Homeland Security.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected to now serve the citizens of Salem. The Salem Fire-EMS Department has a long history of providing high quality services and I am excited to work with our dedicated men and women and ensure the department continues to provide efficient, professional, and compassionate services to this great community.” Steve Simon

Simon is replacing John Prillaman, who announced his retirement in September 2024. Deputy Chief Matt Rickman has been serving as interim chief since December 2024, and will return to his previous role in the department when Simon takes over as chief in May.