Two people killed after vehicle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

NELSON CO., Va. – Two people were killed after a motor vehicle crash near milepost 11 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Nelson County on Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

According to officials, Blue Ridge Parkway dispatchers received a report of a single motor vehicle crash at 12:51 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Rangers and first responders arrived to discover a car on fire that had crashed into a large tree. The driver of the vehicle, 62-year-old Troy Hagwood and his wife 60-year-old Cheryl Hagwood of Stuarts Draft died as a result of the crash.

According to the NPS, Mr. Hagwood had been a National Park Service Employee on the Blue Ridge Parkway for 16 years and was off duty at the time of the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Hagwood was traveling northbound when his vehicle struck a tree limb, left the roadway, and then struck a large roadside tree and caught on fire. The parkway was closed for a short time while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

NPS says no additional details are available at this time.