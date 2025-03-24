Virginia Governor presents amended budget package

Governor Glenn Youngkin presenting an amended budget package today.

The amendments to the two-year budget provide incremental funding to legislative priorities like job growth and education, plus $1 billion in tax relief for Virginia families.

For the fourth year in a row, Virginia has a budget surplus, a projected $3.2 billion. Youngkin says that will help as The White House administration works to cut federal spending.

“We are strong. We are being dynamic in how we are managing our budget. And let me tell you, Virginia will keep winning together.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Youngkin has a midnight deadline to approve, amend, or veto bills from this year’s session.

The governor says he has already signed 365 bills into law and will complete action on all the bills tonight.