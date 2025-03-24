Skip to main content
Rain icon
51º
Join Insider

Local News

YOUR PHOTOS: Adorable pet photos from local pet parents to brighten your week

We asked you all to send in photos for National Puppy Day and Cuddle Kittens Day and you all knocked it out of the park

Tags: National Puppy Day, National Cuddle Kittens Day, Pin It, Positive News
This weekend was National Puppy Day and Cuddle Kittens Day, the perfect time for pet parents to let their fur babies shine. After all, our furry friends deserve nothing but the best and as many belly rubs as their little hearts desire. (WSLS 10)

This weekend was National Puppy Day and Cuddle Kittens Day, the perfect time for pet parents to let their fur babies shine. After all, our furry friends deserve nothing but the best and as many belly rubs as their little hearts desire.

While you were cuddled up with your sassy feline or giving your happy pup some much-deserved treats, we asked you all to send in your ‘purr-fect’ pics for the special holiday.

Recommended Videos

We got a ton of cute pics of your adorable pets, and we have to say, it definitely made our day. I mean, who doesn’t love a good pet or dog photo? They are too cute to resist!

As many of us kick off another work week, we thought we’d share the pics we received to bring a little positivity to everyone’s Monday.

Here’s a look at some of the photos we received of your precious pets.

And if you want to submit your photos too, don’t worry -- it’s not too late! Send us your pics via Pin It! We’d LOVE to see them!

Daphne the diva 💅

Daphne dressed like the royalty she is!
Callie

Daphne dressed like the royalty she is!

0
Pulaski

Teddy Bear Myers a.k.a. the purr-fect cuddle buddy 🧸🐾

Teddy Bear Myers
Norma In Salem

Teddy Bear Myers

0
Salem

Meet Razor, a sassy furry friend 😻

Razor is posing.
Joey D

Razor is posing.

0
Salem

Inseparable besties 🐾❤️

Tucker and Georgie
Caroline Stewart

Tucker and Georgie

0
Salem

Too cute not to post! 🐈

Meet Miles he is resident cat at Veterinary Emergency Services in Verona. Miles can often be found “helping” around the clinic and each week he has uploads to their fb page called #milesmidweekmood this week he helped with unpacking deliveries and in true cat fashion of it fits it sits 😂
Cfwittig

Meet Miles he is resident cat at Veterinary Emergency Services in Verona. Miles can often be found “helping” around the clinic and each week he has uploads to their fb page called #milesmidweekmood this week he helped with unpacking deliveries and in true cat fashion of it fits it sits 😂

0
Staunton

Four-legged heroes 🐕

Superheroes 🦸 alive and well! The Mutley Crew Pax, Flame, and Geist are all life saving blood 🩸 donors that are always on call. In the pictures are different phases of donating, and of course a cute picture together!
Cfwittig

Superheroes 🦸 alive and well! The Mutley Crew Pax, Flame, and Geist are all life saving blood 🩸 donors that are always on call. In the pictures are different phases of donating, and of course a cute picture together!

0
Staunton

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS