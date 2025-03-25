WATCH: Virginia Tech Board of Visitors votes to cancel housing development

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors voted to cancel plans for the student life village on Virginia Tech’s Campus Tuesday.

The proposed student village would have brought more than 1700 beds to the campus.

Now the plan is to renovate Slusher Hall, which will only offer about 600 bds.

Prior to the vote Tuesday, Blacksburg officials sent a letter to the Board of Visitors with concerns about the impact of less student housing on the rest of the town.

But despite that, the board overwhelmingly voted against the student village.