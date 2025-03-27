Skip to main content
Clear icon
58º
Join Insider

Local News

Community rallies to restore Calfee Center, preserving history and supporting families

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Calfee Center, Pulaski County, historic, community, cultural center, Harmon Learning Center, affordable daycare, daycare, education, early childhood learning, daycare shortage, NRV
Calfee Community and Cultural Center Update

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Since December, the historic Calfee Community and Cultural Center has served families throughout Pulaski County, revitalizing a building that once functioned as a school for the Black community during the segregation era. In recent years, community members have collaborated to restore the old structure, giving it a renewed purpose that aligns with its original mission of educating children.

At the heart of the center is the Harmon Learning Center, which provides an affordable daycare program throughout the week for local parents. This initiative aims to address the growing daycare shortage in the area, offering essential support for families in need.

Recommended Videos

Tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 to hear from leaders of the Calfee Community and Cultural Center about honoring the history of the building and the families who passed through it. Daycare teachers will also discuss how the daycare program is assisting parents and the ongoing efforts to meet the childcare needs of the community.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Thomas Mundy headshot

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS