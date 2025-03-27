Explore Carilion’s summer camp options for kids and teen

Carilion Clinic has opened registration for its annual summer camps, offering a variety of programs for children and teens.

Camp Carilion | June 10-13

The popular Camp Carilion returns this summer for rising ninth and tenth graders, as well as those interested in a future career in health care. This four-day camp provides students with hands-on experience in life-saving skills through interactive demonstrations.

Participants will learn essential skills, including:

Responding to accidents and life-threatening situations

Understanding trauma-related injuries and prevention methods

Acquiring nursing skills

CPR training

Familiarity with operating room procedures, techniques and instruments

Exploring various professions within the healthcare industry

Those interested in Camp Carilion can download the registration form to review the qualifications and required paperwork. Applications must be submitted by Friday, April 4, 2025.

Camp Too Sweet | July 14-18

Camp Too Sweet offers a week-long program from July 14 to 18, for children aged 8 to 16 who have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. This educational camp provides a safe and nurturing environment where children can build confidence, form friendships and engage in activities tailored to support their diabetes journey.

Registration for Camp Too Sweet closes on May 14, 2025 and the application is available on their website.

Camp Treehouse | May 10

Camp Treehouse is a free, one-day camp scheduled for May 10, designed to create a safe and supportive space for children and teens in grades K-8. Participants will connect with peers who understand their grief and learn healthy coping strategies through creative and recreational activities.

To register for Camp Treehouse, call 540-527-4869 or download the registration form.