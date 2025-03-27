Shelor Motor Mile Ford dealership sold to Duncan Ford Mazda

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Shelor Motor Mile announced the sale of its Ford dealership to Duncan Ford Mazda Tuesday.

The announcement cited increased manufacturer demands for modern facilities, new equipment, and extensive technology initiatives such as Electric Vehicle chargers created a challenging environment for auto dealers and made it vitally important to have enough customer base to justify the capital investment required as a reason for the sale.

Recommended Videos

The announcement also stated the following about the deal:

Although a sale had been jokingly contemplated by both parties on and off for years, timing had never been quite right and the friendly competition between the two family-owned automotive groups made it difficult to imagine either one giving up a franchise to the other. In July 2024, in a move that surprised everyone (including the principals themselves), a deal was struck between elder Duncan sibling, Gary Duncan, and David Hagan of Motor Mile to purchase the Honda and Hyundai dealerships in Christiansburg. As the dust settled on that transaction and both groups looked toward their respective futures, it seemed that now might be the right time to give serious consideration to Ford’s analysis of the market size. Discussions ensued, and in a remarkably quick and matter-of-fact manner, agreement was reached.

For Motor Mile, the sale of its Ford store opens a high-visibility spot on its interstate-adjacent campus, and it is likely that both Honda and Hyundai will relocate there in newly constructed facilities. For the Duncan family, the acquisition offers the opportunity to continue its focus on being a legacy Ford dealership without the distraction of a direct competitor in its back door. Both groups are excited about the new opportunities and look forward to serving their mutual, often shared, customers for decades to come.

According to both dealerships the transaction is expected to close in mid-April.