Spring cleanup initiatives in Southwest & Central Virginia

In our region, there are many programs and initiatives that are intended to keep our roads, trails, rivers, and nature clean. Right now, Smith Mountain Lake is working to clean up debris in its waterways, but other places in the region are doing the same.
- The Big Event - Blacksburg
- Ramps N’ Roads - Giles County
- The Big Plant - New River Valley
- Semi-Annual Litter Cleanup Day - Pittsylvania County
- One Bag Challenge - Pulaski County
- Clean Valley Day Cleanup - Roanoke Valley
- Rockbridge Conservation’s Annual Community Cleanup - Rockbridge County
- Keep Virginia Beautiful - Statewide
Get involved in a cleanup effort near you, and make sure our Commonwealth stays beautiful! For other statewide initiatives, click here.