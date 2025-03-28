Amtrack set to make a stop at Christiansburg in 2027

FILE - An Amtrak logo is displayed on a train at 30th Street Station on Feb. 6, 2014, in Philadelphia. Amtrak service between New York and Boston has been suspended for the rest of the day, the rail service announced Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Amtrak is set to arrive in Christiansburg by 2027, with preliminary construction at the old Cambria train station now underway.

The new stop on the Amtrak will connect residents in the New River Valley to various destinations across Virginia, including Roanoke and Richmond, as well as major cities along the East Coast like Washington, D.C., and New York City.

The arrival of Amtrak is expected to have significant economic impacts on the area as well, as increased train traffic could attract more visitors and boost local businesses.

