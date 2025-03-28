Blue Ridge Parkway on the road to recovery

The Blue Ridge Parkway is on the road to recovery after Hurricane Helene and numerous winter storms.

The parkway has sustained significant damage, including 57 known landslides across nearly 200 miles, but crews are working hard to repair roads and infrastructure.

“The roadway projects are going to continue. And in many cases, we’re going to have some projects that are going to be completed this year. But other areas, the projects are going to take multiple years.” Tracy Swartout, Superintendent of Blue Ridge Parkway National Park Service

The National Park Service is focusing on repairs at eight locations, working to stabilize roads and remove debris.

A total of $27 billion from Congress and the Federal Highway Administration will fund these efforts.

Visitors are still encouraged to explore open roads and support local communities.