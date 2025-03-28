Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force operation leads to arrest of wanted Lynchburg Man

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man has been arrested after a joint operation between Lynchburg Police and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force.
Cory Anton Johnson Jr. was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants and after his arrest, detectives executed a search at his residence and uncovered a significant quantity of narcotics, firearms and other contraband.
Items seized from Johnson’s residence included:
- · $6,019 in U.S. Currency
- · One Taurus 9mm Handgun
- · 144.9g of Suspected Powder Fentanyl
- · 20.08g of Suspected Pressed Fentanyl
- · Ammunition
Items seized from Johnson’s vehicle include:
- · Two Handguns
- · Two Vials of Blue Liquid
- · Digital Scales
- · 5.29g of Suspected Pressed Fentanyl
- · 7.70g of Suspected Powder Fentanyl
- · Approximately 150g of Suspected Marijuana
At the time of his arrest, Johnson was served with the following felony warrants under the Code of Virginia:
- · 18.2-91- Breaking and Entering
- · 18.2-53.1 - Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- · 18.2-95 - Grand larceny of firearm
- · 18.2-95 - Grand larceny of property
- · 18.2-46.2 - Criminal Street Gang Participation
- · 18.2-137 B - Felony Property Damage
Following the search of his property, Johnson was additionally charged with the following offenses under the Code of Virginia:
- · 18.2-46.6 – Possession of Weapon of Terrorism (fentanyl)
- · 18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWID) Fentanyl
- · 18.2-248 – PWID Marijuana
- · 18.2-308.4(C) – Possession of Firearm While Distributing a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
- · 18.2-308.5:1 – Possession of Trigger Activators, Auto Sears, etc.
Johnson is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.