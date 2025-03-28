Skip to main content
Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force operation leads to arrest of wanted Lynchburg Man

Cory Anton Johnson (Courtesy of BRJ) (BRJA2025)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man has been arrested after a joint operation between Lynchburg Police and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force.

Cory Anton Johnson Jr. was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants and after his arrest, detectives executed a search at his residence and uncovered a significant quantity of narcotics, firearms and other contraband.

Items seized from Johnson’s residence included:

  • · $6,019 in U.S. Currency
  • · One Taurus 9mm Handgun
  • · 144.9g of Suspected Powder Fentanyl
  • · 20.08g of Suspected Pressed Fentanyl
  • · Ammunition

Items seized from Johnson’s vehicle include:

  • · Two Handguns
  • · Two Vials of Blue Liquid
  • · Digital Scales
  • · 5.29g of Suspected Pressed Fentanyl
  • · 7.70g of Suspected Powder Fentanyl
  • · Approximately 150g of Suspected Marijuana

At the time of his arrest, Johnson was served with the following felony warrants under the Code of Virginia:

  • · 18.2-91- Breaking and Entering
  • · 18.2-53.1 - Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • · 18.2-95 - Grand larceny of firearm
  • · 18.2-95 - Grand larceny of property
  • · 18.2-46.2 - Criminal Street Gang Participation
  • · 18.2-137 B - Felony Property Damage

Following the search of his property, Johnson was additionally charged with the following offenses under the Code of Virginia:

  • · 18.2-46.6 – Possession of Weapon of Terrorism (fentanyl)
  • · 18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWID) Fentanyl
  • · 18.2-248 – PWID Marijuana
  • · 18.2-308.4(C) – Possession of Firearm While Distributing a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
  • · 18.2-308.5:1 – Possession of Trigger Activators, Auto Sears, etc.

Johnson is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.

