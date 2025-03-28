Roanoke Police Department releases body cam footage of controversial arrest

ROANOKE, Va. – On March 18, 2025, Roanoke Police officers arrested 24-year-old Anton Brown and charged him with Obstruction/Resisting without Force for refusing to listen to an officer’s command during a lawful traffic stop.

According to the Roanoke Police Department Facebook page, officers observed Brown in a Black BMW driving at an estimated 50 miles per hour in a residential 25-mile-per-hour zone.

The post stated uniformed officers were in an unmarked vehicle and turned on their blue lights to signal a traffic stop at the Clifton Street and Hoover St NW intersection.

RPD said the vehicle continued driving down the block before pulling into a parking lot in the 2700 block of Hoover St NW and backing into a parking space.

Body cam footage shows officers telling Brown to stay in the car, when authorities said Brown “disregarded and walked away from the car with the bag towards a group of people.”

One of the officers then grabbed Brown in an attempt to stop the perceived handoff of the bag. Body cam footage shows both Brown and the officer going to the ground while the second officer grabbed Brown around the body, utilizing a seatbelt hold to assist with taking Brown into custody.

No injuries to Brown or officers were reported. Brown was taken into custody for Obstructing justice; resisting arrest; fleeing from a law-enforcement officer. He was released on bond on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.