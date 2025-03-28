VDOT gives recommended traffic patterns for those heading to Martinsville Speedway this weekend

Drivers race their cars in Turns 1 and 2 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation has given numerous recommendations for race fans who are driving to Martinsville Speedway from March 28 to March 30.

VDOT expects large amounts of traffic congestion in preparation for the race. The race is set to be held on March 30, but many fans are expected to arrive early, causing traffic backups all weekend. The Department said they will place signs and message boards throughout the region to help travelers heading toward Martinsville. You should expect vehicular and pedestrian traffic, as well as variable speed limits, ranging from 65 mph to 35 mph on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass.

Recommended Videos

Here are the traffic recommendations supplied by VDOT:

From Roanoke and areas north of Martinsville: Race fans traveling south on Route 220 should continue on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass past the speedway interchange and turn right onto the access road that leads into the speedway. The entrance is located one mile east of the Route 220 interchange and may provide easier access. Signs are in place designating the entrance to the speedway.

From Danville and areas east of Martinsville: Motorists on the Route 58 Bypass should follow signs directing them to use the track’s back gate. This entrance is located off the bypass, east of the track.

From Greensboro and areas south of Martinsville: Motorists should watch for electronic message boards and obey police directing traffic to use the right lane.

From Stuart and areas west of Martinsville: Motorists should stay on Route 58 east and follow signs and message boards to the track.

Following the race, travelers will likely see automated flaggers being used when exiting the main gate or to stop traffic on Route 220 northbound.