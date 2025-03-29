The Harvester announced 3 major acts coming to Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Harvester announced 3 major acts that are coming to the Rocky Mount stage this summer.

Steve Earle - Solo and Acoustic, May 27

The acclaimed singer/songwriter Steve Earle is giving a solo and acoustic performance on Tuesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. His songs have been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, and The Pretenders. You can get tickets here.

Band of Horses, July 1

The indie group Band of Horses will be bringing their anthemic tracks to The Harvester on Tuesday, July 1, at 8 p.m. You can get tickets here.

Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, August 15

Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band will be heading to the Havester on Friday, August 15 at 8 p.m. You can get tickets to see the four-time Grammy-winning artist here.