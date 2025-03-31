27-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 27-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Botetourt County on Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Route 460 at the intersection with the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said.

Recommended Videos

State troopers report that Darnell Wesley Adams, of White Plains, Maryland, had been driving east in a 2011 Triumph Thruxton 900 motorcycle when he ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a brick wall.

He was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later passed away.

The crash remains under investigation.