WATCH: VDOT seeking public input to improve I-81

VDOT is asking for the public’s help to improve I-81. In addition to a series of current projects along the corridor, they are asking the public to identify problem areas and things they would like to see.

“What happens next is the big question, and that’s really what the 2025 study is all about, is identifying where do we need to go now that we have made some improvements and are in the process of making some,” Kenneth Slack, communication specialist for VDOT, said.

The first phase of the study is a public survey, which will be open until Apr. 15.