April is distracted driving awareness month

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Monday may be April Fool’s Day, but distracted driving is no joke. This month is distracted driving awareness month.

In 2023, more than 60 people died in crashes related to distracted driving, and thousands were injured.

The number one thing experts blame distracted driving on is your cell phone.

“So if you have somebody else in the car, let him or her be the, designated texter or designated emailer to read the text and emails,” said David Reich, a spokesperson for the National Road Safety Foundation.

If you need to take an important call or use your phone, pull over onto the side of the road.

