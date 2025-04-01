Authorities investigate handgun found at Franklin County High School

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Public Schools, and the Rocky Mount Police Department are assessing an incident that occurred this morning at Franklin County High School.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Public Schools issued a message to parents regarding the situation. The school entered a “shelter in place” status for approximately 30 minutes to allow for a police investigation after a handgun was discovered on campus.

A student was taken into custody, and additional police presence will remain at the school for the rest of the day, according to authorities.

In a statement, Dr. Kevin Siers, Superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools, said:

“Franklin County High School entered into a ‘shelter in place’ stance for approximately thirty minutes this morning to allow for a police investigation after a handgun was discovered on campus. A student was taken into custody, and there will be an additional police presence at the school for the remainder of the day. Franklin County Public Schools would like to thank the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department for their quick and thorough response to this incident. As always, the safety and security of our students and employees remains the top priority for the school division and local law enforcement.”

Sheriff Bill Overton of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated, “We take incidents like this very seriously and will continue to work closely with the school and local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all students.”

The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be provided as it becomes available.