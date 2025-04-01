Botetourt County crash leaves 3 dead

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A crash in Botetourt County claimed the lives of three people on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Roanoke Road, authorities said.

Recommended Videos

State troopers report that 61-year-old James Roosevelt Winston, Jr., of North Chesterfield, Virginia, was headed south on Route 220 in a Jeep Wrangler when he ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.

State Police said two passengers, 50-year-old William Julian Cosby and 34-year-old Corey Allen Byrd, were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were both from Roanoke.

The driver and passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, VSP told 10 News.

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.