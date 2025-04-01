Radford City plans $4 million in budget cuts to tackle financial challenges and rising inflation

RADFORD, Va. – Over the past five years, Radford City has been operating at a deficit as inflation continues to rise. The city’s goal has always been to keep service prices low for residents, but since the onset of COVID-19, costs have steadily increased while cash flow and revenue have not kept pace.

In an effort to address the deficit, city leaders are reworking the budget and planning cuts to restore financial stability. They tell 10 News they are currently evaluating the budget and have already reduced $1 million from the current budget, with an additional $3 million in cuts planned for the 2025-2026 budget, set to take effect in July.

Recommended Videos

Radford Mayor David Horton emphasized that the city is also working toward realistic and sustainable revenue sources that will better support the programs and services valued by Radford residents.

Tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 to hear from Mayor Horton about the budget cuts and from a local business owner sharing hopes for the city’s future.