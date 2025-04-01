Wawa expands into Southwest Virginia with new locations

Get ready, Southwest Virginia—Wawa is finally coming our way. The cult-favorite convenience store and gas station chain is expanding westward, with its first locations breaking ground today.

So what’s Wawa? It has a goose as a mascot, and officials say it will soon be flocking to our area.

“Wawa’s got the best food, the best coffee and the best atmosphere and some clean public restrooms,” one fan said.

Still not clear on what it is? It’s a convenience retail store that has garnered a loyal following.

“If there’s a Wawa, we make a trip,” another customer noted.

Well, no need for trips anymore—Wawa is officially breaking ground in Lynchburg and Staunton as part of its big expansion throughout Virginia’s I-81 corridor.

Greg Harvey, director of site acquisition for Wawa, shared his excitement about the expansion. “It’s a perfect expansion opportunity for Wawa. We’ve had a presence in Virginia for over 20 years, closely into the Richmond market. It’s a natural westward and southern move in force, connecting us up north to Pennsylvania and down to Tennessee.”

The family-owned chain has big plans—6 to 8 new stores in 2025 and up to 60 over the next decade.

But Wawa isn’t just bringing hoagies and coffee—officials say this expansion is a major investment in local communities.

“Each investment we have is over a $7 million investment, employ over 100 contractors to build stores, and then in each store we are going to hire anywhere from 35 to 50 employees, all that are from the area,” Harvey explained.

For longtime Wawa fans, this is a dream come true.

“They are not subs;, they are hoagies, and I will ride or die by that. It’s like the best food that you can get at a convenience store that’s super quick. It’s all freshly handmade; you just can’t beat it. I’m so excited,” one enthusiastic customer expressed.

For years, Wawa lovers in Southwest Virginia have had to drive hours to get their fix, but soon, road trips will be a thing of the past. Officials say they are looking at sites under contract for both Roanoke and Salem. Regarding the Daleville location, officials stated they couldn’t talk about the timeline but are pursuing permits and approvals while working with local communities.