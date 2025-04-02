City of Roanoke warns residents of EBT skimming scam

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke Department of Social Services is alerting residents to a nationwide EBT skimming scam that has affected individuals across the country, including local residents, in a statement released by the City of Roanoke Benefit Manager, Lindsey Campbell.

Local agencies initially replaced stolen benefits, but as of December 20, 2024, federal regulations have prohibited this practice. SNAP recipients are advised to avoid third-party applications for managing their accounts and to be cautious when shopping online.

Recommended Videos

The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) has introduced a card lock/unlock feature to protect SNAP benefits from skimming and fraud, which can be access in the ConnectEBT app. The ConnectEBT app is the only officially licensed app for Virginia SNAP EBT benefits.

VDSS has also directed local agencies to track fraud instances and report fraudulent transactions to help identify the source of the problem.

For more information, individuals can contact their local Social Services office or visit the Virginia Department of Social Services website.