Join BUZZ Live! to support Hope to Walk’s mission in Ukraine

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Blacksburg nonprofit is gearing up for a mission to Ukraine aimed at providing prosthetic legs to some of the estimated 100,000 soldiers and civilians who have lost limbs due to the ongoing war. Hope to Walk plans to travel to Ukraine in May, and to support this effort, BUZZ Live! will host a special fundraising show on April 3 at 7 p.m. at Church on Main in downtown Blacksburg.

The event is free and open to the public, and it will also be livestreamed on the Facebook and YouTube channels of both Buzz4Good and Hope to Walk.

“The people of Ukraine have suffered such tragedy due to the Russian invasion. Like many in Southwest Virginia, I’ve felt powerless to help… until now. I am so inspired by Hope to Walk’s heartfelt vision and honored to assist in our small way to make it a reality.” Michael Hemphill, Buzz4Good Creator

Founded in 2014 by certified orthotist and prosthetist Phil Johnson, Hope to Walk has primarily focused on providing below-knee prosthetics in Central America. The organization offers these prosthetic legs for just $250, which is a fraction of the cost of traditional U.S.-made prosthetics. Each leg is donated and fitted free of charge to amputees in developing countries.

In partnership with the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Ukraine Focus, which addresses medical needs in Ukraine, Johnson and assistant Max Faublas are scheduled to travel to Ukraine during the last two weeks of May. They will work with Ukraine Focus staff in Kyiv to determine the best way to meet the needs of amputees while fitting at least 20 individuals with prosthetic legs from Hope to Walk.

The BUZZ Live! show will highlight the inspiring work of those involved with Hope to Walk and feature video testimonials from individuals who have regained the ability to walk thanks to the nonprofit’s efforts. The total expenses for the trip, along with the cost of 20 prosthetic legs, are estimated to be $15,000.

Donations to support this mission can be made at hopetowalk.org/donate.

For more information about the BUZZ Live! show, visit buzz4good.com/events.