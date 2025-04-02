Liberty University students to lead the 7th Annual Virginia March for Life

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As part of a consistent tradition for Liberty University, a group of 100 students is set to lead the way in the seventh annual Virginia March for Life.

The students hit the road for Richmond early Wednesday morning and will march to raise awareness and show their support for the pro-life legislation in the Virginia General Assembly.

A pre-march rally will begin at 10:50 a.m. at the Bell Tower in Richmond, with the march commencing at the Virginia State Capitol at 11:50 a.m.

Participants are also expected to advocate for the importance of crisis pregnancy centers, which support families in the case of an unplanned pregnancy.

Guest speakers include Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, Del. Delores Oates, Bishop of the Diocese of Richmond Most Reverend Barry C. Knestout, President of the Family Foundation of Virginia Victoria Cobb, Saint Athanasius Lutheran Church Missouri Reverend James Douthwaite, state March for Life director Erin Getz, Frederick Douglass Freedom Alliance of Virginia President and Pastor J.R. Gurley and pro-life advocate Shawnte Mallory.