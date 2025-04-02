NRV Cares highlights red flags of child abuse during Prevention Month

CHIRSTIANSBURG, Va. – According to the Virginia Child Protective Services annual report from July 2023 to June 2024, more than 16,000 cases of abuse and neglect were investigated in the Commonwealth, and a little more than 6,000 were found.

During Child Abuse Prevention Month, 10 News spoke with a nonprofit organization called NRV Cares, which provides parenting and community services in the New River Valley.

Executive Director Andi Golusky said there were more than 130 confirmed cases of child abuse in the New River Valley in the last fiscal year.

She noted that there are several red flags you will want to watch for, some of which include bite marks, scars from belts, and unexplained bruises or burns on the face, stomach, or back. Golusky said children might be withdrawn, and they may tell you they’ve experienced abuse.

“Child abuse can happen in any home. It can happen to any person. It can be anyone around, and so, it’s just really important that we’re equipping ourselves and keeping an eye on our kids and how we can protect them,” said Golusky.

If you see any signs of abuse, she advised that you report it to Child Protective Services.

NRV Cares provides resources for the community, including parenting classes for children under 8 years old. It offers community resources as well, where anyone 18 years or older can learn different ways to prevent child or sexual abuse.

NRV Cares also has Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASAS. CASAs serve as the eyes and ears for judges, helping to determine the best place for a child.

Golusky said they have about 30 CASA volunteers, and they’re working on almost 50 cases. However, they are also looking for more CASAs.

“One positive adult can have a huge impact on a child and can be a protective factor so a CASA volunteer has that power every time that they’re engaging with a case and these are children that have already experienced such trauma just being in the system,” Golusky.

NRV Cares is hosting several family festivals throughout the month.

The first one is taking place Thursday in Radford starting at 3 pm.

The nonprofit is also hosting its 25th annual auction fundraiser this Saturday, April 5, where it hopes to raise $50,000